'Voluminous' evidence against Saint Mary's man charged in Capitol Riots

John Daniel Andries pled not guilty to felony charges Wednesday.

WASHINGTON — A St. Mary’s County, Maryland man pled not guilty Wednesday to charges that he stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan.6. But during a virtual Zoom hearing in front of U.S. District Court Judge Rudolph Contreras, prosecutors said investigators have mountains of evidence John Daniel Andries was right in the middle of the violent mob.

Andries lives a stone’s throw from the peaceful Potomac River in the tiny town of Piney Point, Maryland, with a population of 794. Federal prosecutors said on Jan. 6, Andries was almost two hours from Piney Point, storming the Capitol.

Court documents say Andries is a former military member although his service branch is not specified. Prosecutors allege Andries can be seen on newly released surveillance video taken from inside the Capitol coming through a broken-out window in a khaki jacket. Eight different screen grabs included in charging documents taken from the surveillance video and another video posted to YouTube appear to show Andries face to face with Capitol Police Officers, inches from them, waving his arms up and down, seemingly egging on the mob.

Andries declined to comment when reached by a reporter outside his St. Mary’s County home minutes before pleading not guilty during a virtual court appearance. He’s facing two federal felonies, including violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol Grounds.

The judge agreed to push back Andries' next court appearance until May to allow prosecutors time to give his attorney all evidence they say they have against him, which the prosecutor described as “voluminous.”