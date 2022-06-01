After it 'lost' a Capitol riot defendant behind bars, DOJ wants judge to let prosecution continue

Alleged militia member Lucas Denney sat in jail for 85 days without being indicted, in violation of the Speedy Trial Act.

WASHINGTON — A federal judge could release a Capitol riot defendant accused of assaulting police after the Justice Department failed to indict him on charges, despite him sitting in jail for nearly three months.

The Justice Department admitted in a filing Monday it had violated the Speedy Trial Act by failing to file an indictment or criminal information against Lucas Denney, of Texas, within 30 days of his arrest. Denney was taken into custody on Dec. 13, 2021, and a federal grand jury didn’t indict him until 85 days later on March 7.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Zia M. Faruqui admonished the DOJ last week about letting Denney languish behind bars without a hearing.

“There’s no excuse to treat a person like that,” Faruqui told assistant U.S. attorney Jennifer Rozzoni.

Denney’s attorneys, John Pierce and William Shipley, filed an emergency motion earlier this month asking a judge to release him from custody and dismiss the case against him.

“Mr. Denney should not be made to sit in a jail cell even a single day longer while the Government tries to explain away its failure to comply with the law,” Shipley wrote in the motion.

Though prosecutors acknowledged under the circumstances it was appropriate to dismiss the complaint and indictment against Denney, they also asked another judge, U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras, to do so without prejudice. That would allow the DOJ to file new charges against Denney, who they described in a filing Monday as facing charges only surpassed in seriousness by the Oath Keepers’ sedition case.

“Denney is charged in the complaint with conspiracy and substantive violations of assault, obstruction of law enforcement during a civil disorder, and obstruction of an official proceeding,” prosecutors wrote. “Other than seditious conspiracy in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 2384 (which has been charged in only one case), these are the most serious offenses charged in relation to the attack on the Capitol.”

In charging documents filed in December, investigators said Denney and another man, Donald Hazard, were members of a militia called the “Patriot Boys of North Texas” or “PBONT.” Prosecutors allege Denney worked to recruit additional members to travel to D.C. on Jan. 6 and also bragged on Facebook about an alliance with other far-right groups like Patriot Prayer and the Proud Boys.

Once at the Capitol on Jan. 6, prosecutors say Denney assaulted police with a metal pole and a large tube before grabbing a baton and joining the sustained assault on officers in the tunnel at the Lower West Terrace.

Denney was scheduled to appear before Contreras at 3:30 p.m. for a status hearing on the competing motions.