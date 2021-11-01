Man seen carrying Pelosi's lectern in Capitol riot released on $25K bond

Adam Johnson was seen wearing a tracking device as he walked out of a Tampa courthouse.

TAMPA, Fla. — Adam Johnson, the man seen carrying the lectern of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during the U.S. Capitol riot, was released from jail Monday.

Johnson, 36, of Parrish, Florida, for his release signed a $25,000 signature bond, which he does not have to pay unless he fails to show up at his next court appearance.

He is charged with one count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, one count of theft of government property and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

A photo of Johnson, taken by Getty Images photographer Win McNamee, was one of many that went viral during the armed insurrection of the Capitol on Wednesday by supporters of President Donald Trump.

Johnson was jailed Friday, Jan. 8, on a federal warrant in Pinellas County following the riot at the Capitol.

One of Johnson's lawyers told reporters outside the Tampa courthouse there has been "a lot of judgment" against Johnson based on the photograph, which has led to death threats to him and his family.

"At this point, what he'd like to do, is just get home to his family. He'd like some privacy and spend some quality time with them," David Bigney said.

Judge Christopher Tuite ordered Johnson to surrender his passport, submit to substance abuse tests, surrender all firearms and wear a tracking device. Under the terms of his release, he would not be allowed to travel outside the Middle District of Florida, unless it's to Washington, D.C., for court cases.

Johnson also would have a 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew.

The judge warned Johnson violation of any of these terms could result in a 10-year sentence plus contempt of court charges. It comes on top of any potential sentence from any pending charges against him.

A preliminary hearing is set for 1 p.m. Jan. 19 in Washington, D.C.

A second lawyer of Johnson's, Dan Eckhart, acknowledged the photograph of their client may present a problem defending in court.

"I don't know how else to explain that, but yeah, that would be a problem, I'm not a magician and neither is Mr. Bigney. So yeah, we have a photograph of our client, who appears to be in a federal building or inside the Capitol with government property," Eckhart said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

