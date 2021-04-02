House Democrats ask Trump to testify under oath for impeachment trial

Former President Donald Trump is charged with inciting a mob of supporters that stormed the Capitol. The Senate impeachment trial starts in earnest on Feb. 9.

WASHINGTON — House Democrats on Thursday asked former President Donald Trump to testify under oath for his Senate impeachment trial.

A Trump adviser did not immediately return a message seeking comment about the letter from House impeachment managers.

The Senate impeachment trial starts in earnest on February 9. Trump is charged with inciting a mob of supporters that stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6.

In a letter, Rep. Jamie Raskin, the lead impeachment manager, requested the former president "provide testimony under oath, either before or during the Senate impeachment trial, concerning your conduct on January 6, 2021."

Raskin requested that the testimony, including cross-examination, should occur as early as Feb. 8 and no later than Feb. 11.

"Indeed, whereas a sitting President might raise concerns about distraction from their official duties, that concern is obviously inapplicable here. We therefore anticipate your availability to testify," Raskin wrote.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.