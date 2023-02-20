Reports: Hayden Panettiere's brother Jansen dies at 28

Jansen Panettiere appeared in a number of television shows and made-for-TV movies, including a main role on Nickelodeon's animated show "The X's."

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW YORK — Jansen Panettiere, the younger brother of actress Hayden Panettiere, has died at age 28, according to multiple reports.

Five years younger than his sister, Panettiere followed in his older sister into acting in the early 2000s. He appeared in a number of children's television shows and made-for-TV movies, including voicing Truman X on Nickelodeon's "The X's" and other roles in "Even Stevens," "Tiger Cruise," and "Ice Age: The Meltdown." He continued to act through 2022 and was involved in a number of upcoming projects, according to his IMDB page.

No cause of death has been released but no foul play is suspected, according to a report from TMZ.

Last month, Jansen shared a photo with sister Hayden, playfully captioned "Not the first haircut she’s tried to give me."

Though he is most recognized for his acting, Panettiere's Instagram page shows he was passionate about making art and had started selling his artwork.

No statements had been issued by his family as of Monday evening.