x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Nation World

Actress Raquel Welch dies at 82

Welch's career spanned more than five decades, having starred in dozens of films.

More Videos

WASHINGTON — Raquel Welch, an actress known for her roles in "One Million Years B.C," "Fantastic Voyage," and "Three Musketeers" has died, according to multiple media reports. She was 82. 

The award-winning actress "passed away peacefully this morning after a brief illness," Welch's manager confirmed to People on Wednesday. 

TMZ first reported the star's death. 

The 82-year-old had breakout roles in the 1966 sci-films "Fantastic Voyage" and "One Million Years B.C.," the prehistoric fantasy film that launched her status as a sex symbol. 

She went on to star in dozens of other movies including "The Three Musketeers," which she won a Golden Globe for. She also appeared in "The Prince and the Pauper," "Legally Blonde" and many more.  

The actress' last film was in the 2017 comedy "How to Be a Latin Lover," starring alongside Salma Hayek, Eugenio Derbez and Rob Lowe.

Years before her big break, Welch worked as a morning weatherwoman for CBS 8 San Diego. The former Miss La Jolla returned to the station in 2010 and joked her salary at the time was $7.50. 

"It was great because it opened up some doors for me, it was an opportunity to be seen by a lot of people," Welch explained in 2010. 

Welch is survived by her two children, Damon and Tahnee Welch. 

This is a breaking news story and will be updated. 

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Raquel Welch attends The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment Breakfast at Milk Studios on Dec. 9, 2015 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out