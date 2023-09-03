'Come on!' | Springfield shop owners welcome possible FBI HQ Virginia move

Springfield, Virginia's business leaders made the same diversity and equity arguments Maryland leaders gave for securing the FBI's new headquarters building.

SPRINGFIELD, Va. — With the fight to land the FBI's new headquarters building raging on, small business owners in Maryland and Virginia are adding their voices to the conversation.

Bob and Edith’s diner is one of a handful of decades-long Springfield mainstays. Manager Aaron Chilin feels that thousands of federal employees relocating minutes away could be a once in a generation business opportunity.

"When we heard that, we thought, wow, that’s a good comeback from COVID," Chilin said.

Despite the merger of Beltway roads earning the local name of “The Mixing Bowl,” there’s confidence the area could handle the influx of employees that would commute to the region if the General Services Administration (GSA) selects Springfield as the next location for the FBI headquarters.

"I’m pretty sure there’s going to be an impact on traffic, bit it’s not that bad now that construction is over," Chilin said.

Close to the Franconia-Springfield Metro station, the FBI would move into a warehouse complex currently owned by the GSA. Virginia leaders couldn’t point to any economic impact studies to quantify how much business the FBI move could bring, but shops including locally owned Ahni Beauty simply feel the opportunity.

"It would be huge," manager Jamilla Williams said. "We’re a brand new business, we just opened Dec. 3 of last year. Its been kind of slow, so the extra traffic would be a bonus for us. We welcome it. Come on!"

Williams, a Maryland resident herself, says Springfield has the same equity arguments Prince George’s County is making to the FBI.

[Springfield is] a lot more diverse than I really knew before coming here to work," she said.

Shawarma Tacos, a fusion of Lebanese and Mexican food, symbolizes the diversity of Springfield, says owner and Lebanese immigrant Mohammed Canaan

"Springfield is very friendly, a friendly community," he said. "You have three very convenient streets down here. You’ve got all exits, 495, 395, 95. It’s the bottleneck for the majority of the cities. I do recommend FBI to come over here, because this would bring traffic for us, and a lot of money hopefully."

Springfield Town Center’s general manager believes the relocation could have a major impact for his community.

"Seventy-five-hundred jobs coming into the market, well-paid jobs, it’s going to help the schools, it’s going to help the local businesses, it’s a win for everybody," Eric Christensen said.

The mall’s pitch to the FBI? Everything it needs for their headquarters is already here, because those same factors are leading to the mall’s growth.