Mental health challenges in the workplace persist, new research finds

A new survey from SHRM shows a growing need for mental health support for younger workers.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — The Virginia-based Society for Human Resources Management (SHRM) just released new research about the state of mental health and well-being in the workplace. The new research shows mental health challenges persist, especially for the younger generation of workers.

SRHM surveyed 1,000 U.S. workers between March 15, 2023, and March 28, 2023. One in three workers surveyed for the study said their job had negatively impacted their mental health in the past six months.

The survey also found 47% of Gen Z employees and 46% of Millennial workers said they had experienced stress related to their job at least once a week in the past six months, compared to 27% of Baby Boomers surveyed.

"An employer's role in addressing employees' mental health as it relates to the workplace has obviously become increasingly important," said Wendi Safstrom, president of SHRM Foundation, in a press statement. "Finding, communicating and providing access to the benefits and support that reflect the needs of your employees, especially in a multi-generational workplace, is key."

The research also found:

More than one in four Generation Z workers (27%) say their job made them feel depressed at least once a week in the last six months, compared to 18% of Millennials, 14% of Gen Xers and 7% of Baby Boomers & Traditionalists.

Forty-two percent and 36% of Generation Z workers and Millennial workers, respectively, say their job made them feel overwhelmed once a week in the last six months, compared to less than one in four (20%) of Baby Boomers and Traditionalists.

Nearly one in four Gen Z workers (24%) and 17% of Millennial workers say that their job made them feel lonely at least once a week in the last six months compared to five percent of Baby Boomers and Traditionalists.

Roughly one in three Generation Z (30%) workers and more than one in four Millennial (26%) employees say their job made them feel disengaged at least once per week over the last six months compared to Gen Xers (16%) and Baby Boomers & Traditionalists (8%).

This new research builds off of 2022 research commissioned by the SHRM Foundation examines workplace mental health through the lens of employee experience and perception while exploring generational differences and expectations regarding mental health challenges.