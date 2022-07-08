Reports show 1 in 4 adults quit their job due to mental health| Experts say at least one mental health day a month is beneficial

Some health experts call the Great Resignation a mental health crisis.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Schedules have returned to normal and the work-life balance that many developed during the pandemic has quickly withered away, leading to burnout, work fatigue, and frustration.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, roughly 47 million workers in the U.S. quit their jobs last year. Some health experts call the Great Resignation a mental health crisis. A recent study by JobSage found one in four adults quit a job due to their mental health.

Mindy France is a mental health therapist with Novant Health. She said taking at least one mental health day a month can be good for your overall health.



“A mental health day is a day someone would take to recharge and regroup, step away from work, step away from your responsibilities, those that can cause that significant strain and burn out,” France said. “Do something that would allow you to recharge and get the necessary rest. The idea is that once you're recharged and regrouped, you can come back and be more successful in doing the things that you normally do on a daily basis."

France said a mental health day can look different for each individual person. It can be anything like shopping, hiking, or just shutting off mobile devices and taking quiet time for yourself.



“I think it helps increase the quality of one’s life,” France said. “We often feel like we just have to push through and keep pushing and we're really being hard on our bodies, you know a lot of times we think about the physical effects of doing hard labor and don't necessarily think about the emotional and psychological effects of work and responsibilities"