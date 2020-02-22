WASHINGTON — A 53-year-old woman was shot and killed in her Fairfax County home by her son, police said.

Fairfax County Police responded to the 12800 block of Lady Fairfax Circle in Herndon around 6 a.m. Saturday morning. Once there, they found 53-year-old Blanca Turcios with multiple gunshot wounds to her upper body.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. After a preliminary investigation, Fairfax County Police identified the shooter as Blanca's 28-year-old son, Eric Turcios.

Eric surrendered to police shortly after the shooting, and authorities said there is currently no threat to the public. He has since been taken to the Adult Detention Center and charged with murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, where he is being held without bond.

Earlier in the week, a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in the driveway of his family’s home on Warehouse Landing Road in the Bryan’s Road section of Charles County, Md.,

Police said a third suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of 17-year-old Bradley Alan Brown, prosecutors said Friday in a bond hearing for the first suspect charged with Brown's murder.

A car matching the description of Freeman’s dark-colored 2011 Ford Fusion was seen on neighbors' home surveillance cameras in front of Brown’s home at the time of the murder, around 7:50 pm Tuesday, investigators reported.

