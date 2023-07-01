18 cars damaged in Stafford County fire

None of the cars were occupied, and no one was injured.

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — A fire that broke out early Saturday morning in Fredericksburg, Virginia and burned multiple cars as well as portions of an industrial warehouse is under investigation.

Members of the Stafford County Fire & Rescue team were first called to the scene around 1:30 a.m. Initially they were told to report to a structure fire along Banks Ford Parkway, but as they headed to the fire, the address was changed to the unit block of Le Way Drive near McWhirt Loop. Firefighters arrived within 10 minutes, according to authorities.

Once on scene, they saw a single-story industrial warehouse on fire. As they began to set up their trucks and hoses, flames erupted through the roof of the warehouse.

In total, 18 nearby cars and one ATV were burned. Crews called for a second alarm, dispatching additional resources.

The fire was under control within an hour, Stafford County Fire & Rescue said.

No one was in any of the affected cars, nor the warehouse, and no injuries were reported.

Stafford County Fire and Rescue firefighters were assisted by the Fredericksburg Fire Department, the Quantico Fire and Emergency Services and the Fauquier Fire and Rescue Department.