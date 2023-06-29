x
DC

Firefighters injured in NW DC restaurant fire

Flames broke out in the rear of the two-story building.

WASHINGTON — Two firefighters have been treated and released from an area hospital after being injured on the job in Northwest D.C. Thursday.

Around 1 p.m., DC Fire and EMS tweeted about flames coming from the rear of a two-story restaurant in the 1000 block of 31st Street, NW.

Firefighters responded to the building and noticed fire coming from a storage room at the rear. While battling the flames, a call was made for backup and two more engines and a truck were requested.

The 1000 block of 31st Street, NW, between M and K Streets, was closed due to fire department activity. Drivers were asked to seek alternate routes during the incident.

A short time later, a distress call was made by the department due to the first floor ceiling collapsing.

Two firefighters were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the ceiling collapse. They have since been treated and released and the fire has been brought under control.

The remaining firefighters have been undergoing the rehab and rehydration process. They will remain on scene for extended period monitoring hotspots.

