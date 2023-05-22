Police pursue U-Haul truck going 95 mph in Alexandria

Police say the U-Haul was going as fast as 95 mph.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A man is in custody after leading police on a high-speed pursuit through Alexandria, Virginia, in a U-Haul moving truck early Monday morning. Police say a woman and a child were in the truck during part of the pursuit.

Around 2:30 a.m., a Virginia State Police trooper spotted a U-Haul truck speeding on Interstate 395. According to the trooper, the truck was seen going 95 mph in a 55 mph zone.

When the trooper turned on their lights and siren to try to pull over the truck, the driver in the U-Haul refused to stop and sped away, leaving the interstate at Exit 3 for Duke Street. The trooper gave chase and the U-Haul driver continued through Alexandria, driving recklessly, police said. The driver was speeding up and slowing down, then eventually got back on the highway heading south.

Then, the driver pulled onto the shoulder near the Alexandria and Fairfax County line. The driver refused the trooper's commands to get out of the truck. A few minutes later, a woman and a child got out of the car, but the man behind the wheel refused to get out. Eventually, troopers approached the vehicle and took the man into custody.

Police say none of the three people in the U-Haul were hurt. The driver was taken to a nearby hospital for medical evaluation.

Police say the incident remains under investigation and charges are pending. Additional details were not immediately available.