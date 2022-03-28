Stafford man jailed for firing gun 'numerous times' at neighbor

Police were called after a man allegedly walked outside of his home to greet his neighbor, asking if he was OK. He replied "No," and started shooting.

STAFFORD, Va. — A Stafford man is now behind bars after shooting at his neighbor Sunday morning and following him into his home.

Police were called to Aster Lane off of Bells Hill Road around 8:40 a.m after a man allegedly walked outside of his home to greet his neighbor, asking if he was OK.

According to police, the neighbor, 52-year-old Scott Jones, replied “No,” took out a handgun and began firing, unprovoked.

Police say the victim proceeded to retreat into his house, with Jones following closely behind, continuing to fire.

The victim reportedly yelled at Jones to leave his home, according to police. Jones then went across the street to another neighbor’s porch, where police said he began to ring the doorbell, knock and kick the door. Neighbors told police they saw that Jones was armed and backed away from the door he was trying to enter to call 911.

Police said there is no known animosity between the neighbors.

Although there was significant damage to the home from bullets, the victim and his family were not injured.

Police said they arrived on the scene in four minutes, cautiously approached Jones and confronted him on the neighbor’s porch. He followed their subsequent orders to drop his gun, but shortly after, charged at deputies.

Police used a taser and OC spray to get Jones into custody. Afterward, he was checked for injuries and cleared at the hospital.

He has been charged with attempted malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, burglary while armed with a deadly weapon, shooting into an occupied dwelling, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.