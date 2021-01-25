Parlays, point spreads: Sports betting launches in Virginia

The state lottery has approved an online sportsbook operated by FanDuel through a partnership with the Washington Football Team.

WASHINGTON — Sports betting in Virginia is now a reality. The state lottery has approved an online sportsbook operated by FanDuel through a partnership with the Washington Football Team.

Meanwhile, two dozen other would-be competitors are still waiting to see if they will receive one of what is expected to be a dozen additional permits.

FanDuel jumped on the head start it received from the lottery. After receiving approval Wednesday, it was signing up customers in Virginia and started taking bets last Thursday.

The approval comes after Virginia passed legislation last year legalizing sports gambling. The law requires that all sportsbooks be online only.