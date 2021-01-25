Parlays, point spreads: Sports betting launches in Virginia

WASHINGTON — Sports betting in Virginia is now a reality. The state lottery has approved an online sportsbook operated by FanDuel through a partnership with the Washington Football Team.
Meanwhile, two dozen other would-be competitors are still waiting to see if they will receive one of what is expected to be a dozen additional permits.
FanDuel jumped on the head start it received from the lottery. After receiving approval Wednesday, it was signing up customers in Virginia and started taking bets last Thursday.
The approval comes after Virginia passed legislation last year legalizing sports gambling. The law requires that all sportsbooks be online only.
The move for Virginia is a solid one. Both the Commonwealth and Maryland have been vying for sports betting laws that could entice Dan Snyder and the Washington Football Team to move its dream of a new stadium to their state. D.C., where sports betting has already taken off, will also look to bring the team back to the District, by appealing to its desire for a sports-betting friendly stadium.
