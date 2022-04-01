Virginia senators want dog breeding facility stripped of license after months of animal welfare violations

The investigations claim the facility performed unnecessarily painful medical experiments on dogs and puppies, including euthanasia without sedatives.

Two Virginia senators have expressed horror after learning of alleged animal welfare violations at an Envigo breeding and research facility in Cumberland

In a letter from U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) to the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS), the senators urged APHIS to immediately suspend Envigo's Cumberland facility license.

Envigo is a contract research facility. Their website lists "caring about each other, our animals and the environment," as one of their core values.

The latest animal welfare violations stem from two new inspections in November 2021 and March 2022. The investigations claim the facility performed unnecessarily painful medical experiments on dogs and puppies, including euthanasia without sedatives.

The senators say medical records indicated that nearly 200 dogs were euthanized and many were not provided any anesthetic, which goes against the recommendation of the American Veterinary Medical Association.

Four inspections over the course of nine months revealed more than 70 violations of the Animal Welfare Act at the Envigo Cumberland facilities.

Inspectors found puppies and dogs were being held in shelters with temperatures exceeding 85 degrees for more than five hours. They also claim the research conducted at the facility caused distress to nursing mothers and their puppies after food was intentionally withheld for two days.

Inspectors say housing violations at the facility left dozens of dogs injured, including 71 who were hurt when body parts were pulled through the wall of the kennel by other dogs. Fifty dogs were also injured or killed due to "incompatible groupings."

“It is clear to us that Envigo has been derelict in its duty to provide for the humane care of its dogs, and is unable to abide by the basic standards set forth by the Animal Welfare Act,” wrote Warner and Kaine. “The role of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) in ensuring humane treatment of animals extends beyond routine and focused inspections. Congress has provided USDA with broad authority to apply penalties to violators of the Animal Welfare Act. To our knowledge, APHIS has not yet exercised such authority despite Envigo’s repeated failures in providing adequate care to the 5,000 dogs entrusted to its care.”

The senators are asking APHIS to suspend Envigo's license for 21 days before moving to fully revoke the facility's license. The pair requested a response by April 20.

"In the face of repeated, serious violations by the facility, it is our strongly-held belief that USDA must pursue aggressive enforcement actions.”

Senators have also raised concerns regarding the USDA's delays in publishing the "horrific findings." The July report was not publicly released until 118 days after the inspection, with the October and November inspections were not released until three months and more than four months later.

“While APHIS inspection reports have proven an invaluable resource in uncovering the breadth and depth of mistreatment occurring at the Envigo facilities, we are concerned with delays in publishing such reports," the senators wrote. "Advocates, legislators, and the public have waited months after inspections to review inspection report findings."

The senators say they appreciated the complexity of the reports and the immense care that animal care specialists take in preparing them but also say it is unacceptable that the public and elected officials were not privy to the horrific violations until months after the inspections happened and animals suffered in the interim.