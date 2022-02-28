Gov. Youngkin celebrates new tech company expansion, brings more jobs to Fairfax

The governor’s office says the “Alarm.com” company expansion will create 180 new jobs. The company currently employs approximately 700 workers in Virginia.

FAIRFAX, Va. — Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Monday that tech company Alarm.com is investing $2.6 million to expand its technology research and development division at its headquarters in Fairfax County.

The company is known for providing cloud-based services for remote control, home automation and monitoring services.

The office said the new expansion is set to create 180 new jobs in the Commonwealth. Alarm.com has business locations in several states, however, Virginia was selected specifically when it came to the choice to expand.

“Alarm.com, which has office locations in several other states, chose to make this investment in Virginia due to Northern Virginia’s strong workforce, including its high concentration of STEM workers, numerous higher education institutions, and desirable quality of life,” said Victoria Schillinger, vice president of human resources at the company.

The company currently employs approximately 700 workers in Virginia and stated plans to create additional engineering positions within its research and development division through the expansion.

Gov. Youngkin celebrated the announcement.