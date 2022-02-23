Deadline approaching for DC summer jobs program

The deadline is February 28, according to the DC Department of Employment Services.

WASHINGTON — It's still February, but it's never too soon to start thinking about summer, and specifically summer jobs.

The deadline to apply for the 2022 Marion S. Barry Summer Youth Employment Program is Monday, February 28, according to the D.C. Department of Employment Services.

The program is slated to provide over 14,000 young people in the District with the opportunity to earn while they learn and explore career paths. The program is also teaming up with the federal Financial Institutions Reform, Recovery, and Enforcement Act (FIRREA) agencies to give 100 young people from 11 D.C. high schools an opportunity to gain experience in the financial regulatory industry.

Two years ago, MBSYEP launched its first virtual program providing six weeks of work experience for approximately 9,000 youth, and continued with a hybrid model in 2021 that provided nearly 12,000 youth summer earn and learn opportunities. MBSYEP utilizes the CareerEdge platform to allow participants to use their mobile devices to complete professional development sessions, practice job interviews and connect with employers, and will again offer in-person work options to older program youth.

The program, which is the largest summer youth employment program per capita in the country, will begin on Monday June 27, and end August 5.