Virginia Gov.-elect plans 3-day inaugural weekend with some events open to public

Youngkin's Inauguration Jan. 15 and a parade following it is open to the public. People are also welcome to an open house at the Executive Mansion on Jan. 16.

RICHMOND, Va. — A transition of gubernatorial powers in the commonwealth of Virginia is right around the corner. Republican Glenn Youngkin will be sworn in as Virginia's 74th governor on Jan. 15 and the festivities will last three days.

The Associated Press obtained a copy of the Inaugural weekend's program. AP reports the celebration "will include a mix of high-dollar ticketed events and other functions open to the public."

Youngkin will be sworn in along with Lt. Gov.-elect Winsome Sears and Attorney General-elect Jason Miyares at noon on Saturday, Jan. 15 on the steps of the state Capitol in Richmond. The ceremony is free and open for the public to attend.

Virginia Department of General Services announced that Capitol Square will close for a week starting 9 p.m. Sunday to prepare for the ceremony. It reopens 6 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 16.

Younkin's inaugural committee's website lists an entire weekend of festivities, most of which are exclusive to ticket holders which are no longer available to the public.

The theme of Younkin's inauguration is “Strengthen the Spirit of Virginia Together."

Youngkin and his wife Suzanne Youngkin explained the theme in a statement: “The theme for inauguration weekend celebrates Virginia’s spirit—one linked to a rich history, but an even more exciting future as Virginians come together to make Virginia the best place to live, work, and raise a family."

The commonwealth's soon-to-be First Lady kicks off inaugural events with a "Spirit of Sisterhood" tea at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts. Following the tea, AP reports there will be a reception at a downtown hotel in the early evening, which the inaugural committee is calling "Spirit of Virginia Welcome Reception."

Friday evening ticket purchasers—which cost $10,000, according to AP—can go to a candlelight black tie "Spirit of Imagination Dinner" at the Science Museum of Virginia.

“Anticipate impromptu and programmed performances by artists and musicians from around the Commonwealth and enjoy an intimate evening with Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin and Suzanne Youngkin,” the program obtained by AP says.

Saturday morning ahead of the Inauguration Ceremony there will be a "Spirit of Faith Prayer Breakfast" at the Jefferson Hotel which requires a $50 ticket to attend.

A "Spirit of Community Inaugural Parade" follows Youngkin's swearing-in ceremony. The inaugural committee's website says it will feature several groups across Virginia and it is open to the public.

"Parade participants will march through Capitol Square, and attendees will have a front-row seat to witness the great people that embody the Spirit of Virginia," the website says.

Following the Inauguration and parade, there will be a tickets-only "Spirit of Celebration" which AP reports takes place "at a downtown event space adjacent to a working train station." Attendees will have paid $200 for their tickets to attend and the program, according to AP, says it will feature a “soon to be announced Grammy award-winning national artist.”

Festivities wrap up on Sunday with a "Spirit of Togetherness Open House" which the public is also welcome to attend. Youngkin's inaugural website did not indicate a time the open house would start but it says more details are forthcoming.