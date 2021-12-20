Virginia Gov.-elect Youngkin selects Aimee Rogstad Guidera as education secretary

Guidera is the first cabinet secretary Youngkin has announced.

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin has picked his education secretary. On Monday, Youngkin announced he has chose Aimee Rogstad Guidera to serve as the next Secretary of Education for the Commonwealth.

Guidera is currently the President of Guidera Strategy and is the former founder and chief executive of the Data Quality Campaign. Before that, she served as the director of the Washington, D.C., office of the National Center for Education Achievement.

“Aimee will be a critical partner in restoring expectations of excellence; overseeing a record education budget to invest in teachers, facilities and special education; rolling out innovation lab and charter schools; and standing for a curriculum that prepares Virginia’s children for a dynamic future and removes politics from the classroom,” Youngkin said in a statement. “A nationally recognized leader, Aimee is deeply respected for her distinguished career advocating for innovation and choice, data-driven reform, and high standards, and will apply these principles in order to implement the Day One Game Plan. Most importantly, she understands that parents matter, and the best interests of students must come first. Her leadership, intellect, and talent will be tremendous assets as we ensure Virginia kids are the best prepared in the country to succeed, and that they are taught how to think, not what to think. She will help us recharge a system that has settled for too long.”

Guidera is a Maryland native who moved to Virginia with her husband in 1995.

Education was a big part of Youngkins election platform. During a thank you rally in Loudoun County last month, Youngkin thanked supporters for "standing up for children" and called himself the education governor.