Virginia

Virginia GOP gubernatorial candidates have first debate

The candidates covered topics ranging from education to law enforcement to the economy.
Credit: AP
U.S. Rep. Kirk Cox, R-Va., responds to a question during a GOP gubernatorial candidate forum hosted by the College Republicans at Liberty University at Thomas Road Baptist Church in Lynchburg, Va., on Monday, April 19, 2021. Five out of seven candidates were present for the forum. (Kendall Warner/The New & Advance via AP)

RICHMOND, Va. — Four out of the seven Republicans running for governor in Virginia met Sunday in their first debate.

Each promised to turn back liberal Democratic policies and end a GOP losing streak. 

The event was sponsored by the Virginia Faith and Freedom Coalition and The Family Foundation of Virginia less than two weeks before the state party’s nominating convention on May 8. 

The candidates who participated were: Kirk Cox, a member of the House of Delegates and former House speaker; Glenn Youngkin, the former co-chief executive of The Carlyle Group; Peter Doran, a former think tank executive; and Sergio de la Peña, a retired Army colonel.

Credit: AP
State Sen. Amanda Chase responds to a prompt during a GOP gubernatorial candidate forum hosted by the College Republicans at Liberty University at Thomas Road Baptist Church in Lynchburg, Va., on Monday, April 19, 2021. Five out of seven candidates were present for the forum. (Kendall Warner/The New & Advance via AP)

