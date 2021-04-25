Virginia GOP gubernatorial candidates have first debate

The candidates covered topics ranging from education to law enforcement to the economy.

RICHMOND, Va. — Four out of the seven Republicans running for governor in Virginia met Sunday in their first debate.

Each promised to turn back liberal Democratic policies and end a GOP losing streak.

The event was sponsored by the Virginia Faith and Freedom Coalition and The Family Foundation of Virginia less than two weeks before the state party’s nominating convention on May 8.