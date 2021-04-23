Here's your guide to Virginia's primary elections

Early voting for the June 8 primary elections in Virginia begins April 23. Here's everything you need to know about the candidates.

VIRGINIA, USA — The first day of in-person absentee voting, also called early voting, for the June 8 primary elections begins on Friday. April 23, 2021 in Virginia. The last day of in-person absentee voting at your local registrar’s office is Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 5 p.m.

Democrats are picking their nominees for governor, lieutenant governor, and attorney general. Republicans are holding a convention on May 8 to pick their nominees for these offices; however, candidates from both parties will be on the primary ballot in the House of Delegates and some local offices.



The deadline to register to vote, or update an existing registration is Monday, May 17, 2021.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot to be mailed to you is Friday, May 28, 2021. Your request must be received by your local registrar by 5 p.m.



If you plan on voting on Primary Day -- which is June 8, 2021 -- the polls will be open 6 a.m. - 7 p.m.



How to vote on Primary Day, June 8

Here is a list of the candidates who are running in contested races for the Virginia primary:

GOVERNOR

Democratic

Vote 1

Jennifer Carroll Foy

Born and raised in Petersburg, Virginia, Carroll Foy is a former member of the Virginia House of Delegates, who represented Prince William County. She stepped down from this office to concentrate on running for governor. She has served as a magistrate judge and public defender. She is one of the first women to graduate from the Virginia Military Institute (VMI).

Website: https://jennifercarrollfoy.com/

Jennifer McClellan

Born in Petersburg, Virginia, McClellan has served in the Virginia State Senate since 2017. Before that she served in the House of Delegates for 11 years. She is also an attorney for Verizon. She chairs the Virginia Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Commission.

Website: https://www.jennifermcclellan.com/

Justin Fairfax

Fairfax is currently Lieutenant Governor of Virginia. He has held this office since 2018. He did much of his growing up in D.C., and attended DeMatha High School in Hyattsville, Maryland. Previously he served as an Assistant US Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia in the Major Crimes and Narcotics Unit of the Alexandria Division.

Website: https://justinfairfax.com/

Lee Carter

Carter has served in the Virginia House of Delegates since 2017, representing District 50/Manassas. He is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who served in the Middle East and the Mediterranean as part of the Global War on Terror.

Website: https://carterforvirginia.com/

Terry McAuliffe

This is McAuliffe's second run for Virginia Governor. He first served as Governor of Virginia from 2014-2018. Before that he was the Chairman of the Democratic National Committee.

Website: https://terrymcauliffe.com/



LIEUTEANT GOVERNOR

Democratic

Vote 1

Andria McClellan

McClellan is a Norfolk City Councilmember. She served as chair of the Virginia Small Business Advisory Board and is the former vice chair of the Democratic Party of Virginia (2014-2015).

Website: https://andriaforvirginia.com/

Elizabeth Guzman

In April Del. Guzman announced she is dropping out of the race for lieutenant governor; however, her name will still appear on the ballot. Instead, she will be running again for the Virginia House of Delegates.

Website: https://www.elizabethguzmanforvirginia.com/

Hala Ayala

Ayala is currently a member of the Virginia House of Delegates, representing Prince William County. She was elected to this office in 2017. She is a cybersecurity specialist at the Department of Homeland Security.

Website: https://www.halaforvirginia.com/

Mark Levine

Levine has served in the Virginia House of Delegates since 2016. He represents Alexandria and portions of Arlington and Fairfax counties.

Website: https://www.levineforvirginia.com/

S. "Sam" Rasoul

Rasoul has served in the Virginia House of Delegates since 2014. He represents Roanoke. He has a background in healthcare.

Website: https://www.sam4va.com/

Sean Perryman

Perryman is an attorney and former president of Fairfax County's NAACP chapter.

Website: https://perrymanforvirginia.com/

Xavier JaMar Warren

Warren is a partner with a DC lobbying firm that has helped corporations and non-profits get grants. He was also an agent for NFL players.

Website: https://www.facebook.com/xavierforvirginia/

ATTORNEY GENERAL

Democratic

Vote 1

Jerrauld "Jay" Jones

Jones has been a member of the Virginia House of Delegates since 2017 representing portions of Norfolk. He is also a practicing attorney.

Website: https://jayjones.com/

Mark Herring

Herring is the incumbent and has held this office since 2014. Previous to that he served in the Virginia State Senate and on the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors.

Website: https://herringforag.com/

ALEXANDRIA CITY MAYOR

Democratic

Vote 1

Allison Silberberg

Silberberg held this office from 2016 to 2018, before she was defeated by Justin Wilson, the current officeholder. She is also a government relations consultant.

Website: https://www.facebook.com/AllisonSilberbergPolitician/

Justin Wilson

Wilson is the incumbent and was first elected to this office in 2018. Before that, he was vice mayor under Silberberg.

Website: http://www.justin.net/

ALEXANDRIA CITY COUNCIL

Democratic

Vote 6

Alyia Smith-Parker Gaskins

Gaskins is a public health strategist and urban planner.

Amy Jackson

Jackson is an incumbent who also worked for the Fairfax County School system for 16 years.

Website: https://amyjacksonva.com/

Canek Aguirre

Canek is running for a second term. He also serves as vice chair of the Northern Virginia Transportation Commission.

Website: https://www.canekforcouncil.com/

James Lewis, Jr.

Lewis works for the American Society of Consultant Pharmacists and is the vice chair of Alexandria's Traffic and Parking Board.

Website: https://www.facebook.com/jameslewisva/

John Taylor Chapman

Chapman is an incumbent who has also served on the Alexandria Public School Board's Budget Advisory Committee.

Website: https://www.chapman4council.com/

Kevin Harris

He is a minister, community organizer and local business owner.

Website: https://www.voteforkevinharris.com/

Mark Leo Shiffer

Shiffer is a tech executive and former professor.

Website: http://markshiffer.info/

Meronne Teklu

Teklu is a management consultant and helps organizations design and launch digital products and services.

Website: https://www.meronneforcouncil.com/

Patrick Moran

Moran owns a company that provides Eco-City improvements, such as stormwater management to property owners. He is the son of former Northern Virginia Congressman and Alexandria Mayor Jim Moran.

Website: https://patrickmoran.org/

R. Kirk McPike

Kirk is the Chief of Staff to Congressman Mark Takano (D-California). He is also the former chair of the Alexandria Economic Opportunities Commission.

Website: https://www.kirkmcpike.com/

Sarah Bagley

Bagley holds a law degree and is the executive director of a non-profit in DC.

Website: https://sarahforcitycouncil.com/

William C. Rossello

Rossello has served on the Alexandria Budget & Fiscal Affairs Advisory Committee and has spent his career advising Fortune 500 companies and major banks.

Website: https://www.billforalexandria.com/

William E. Campbell

He is a two-term member of the Alexandria City School Board.

Website: https://www.campbell4council21.com/

ARLINGTON COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Democratic

Vote 1

Chanda Choun

He is a U.S. Army veteran and tech entrepreneur.

Website: https://chandachoun.com/

Takis Karantonis

He is an incumbent and an economist and public planner.

Website: https://www.takisforarlington.com/

HOUSE OF DELEGATES: DISTRICT 2

Democratic

Vote 1

Pam Montgomery

Montgomery serves as Chief of Staff to Prince William County Supervisor Margaret Franklin. Previously she worked in legal services and the US Army JAG Corp.

Website: https://www.facebook.com/montgomeryfordelegate/

Candi P.M. King

King has held this office since January 2021, after winning a special election. She has worked in community relations and has served as a special needs parent advocate.

Website: https://candiking.squarespace.com/



HOUSE OF DELEGATES: DISTRICT 31

Democratic

Vote 1

Idris Jibowu-O'Connor

O'Connor is the president of the Prince William County Young Democrats, a member of the Prince William County Social Service Advisory Board and the chair of the Cooperative Council of Ministries, a network of churches in Prince William County providing services to the poor.

Website: https://idrisforvirginia.com/

Kara Pitek

Pitek is a project manager for a federal contracting firm. She serves on the board of Prince William Housing and is a former Commissioner of the Alexandria Redevelopment and Housing Authority.

Website: https://www.karapitek.com/

R.D. "Rod" Hall

Hall is a transportation policy advisor. Before this he headed up the Federal Aviation Administration Office of Legislative Affairs.

Website: https://rodhallforva.com/

Elizabeth Guzman

Guzman is running for a 3rd term. She is a social worker and public administrator.

Website: https://www.elizabethguzmanforvirginia.com/

HOUSE OF DELEGATES: DISTRICT 34

Democratic

Vote 1

Jennifer Adeli

Adeli is a small business consultant. In 2019 she oversaw the county Democratic Party committee's election efforts. She has also worked on Capitol Hill.

Website: https://www.jenniferadeli.com/

Kathleen Murphy

Murphy has held this office for the past 6 years. Prior to serving in the House of Delegates, she worked for a consulting firm providing strategic counseling and legislative strategies for companies and non-profit organizations.

Website: https://www.murphyfordelegate.com/

HOUSE OF DELEGATES: DISTRICT 36

Democratic

Vote 1

Mary "Red" Barthelson

Barthelson is a security engineer. Previously she worked as a data analyst.

Website: https://barthelsonforvirginia.com/



Kenneth "Ken" Plum

Plum has held this office since 1982. He is a retired teacher and school administrator.

Website: https://www.kenplum.com/



HOUSE OF DELEGATES: DISTRICT 38

Democratic

Vote 1

Holly Hazard

She is an attorney who has worked years fighting animal abuse. She also has a background as an economist.

Website: https://www.hollyhazard.org/

L. Kaye Kory

Kory has held this office since 2010. She has also worked as a program manager and analyst.

Website: https://www.kayekoryva.com/



HOUSE OF DELEGATES: DISTRICT 45

Democratic

Vote 1

Elizabeth Bennett-Parker

Bennett-Parker is Alexandria's Vice-Mayor.

Website: https://www.elizabethforalx.com/

Mark Levine

Levine is the incumbent and has held this office since 2015.

Website: https://www.markfordelegate.com/



HOUSE OF DELEGATES: DISTRICT 49

Democratic

Vote 1

Karishma Mehta

Mehta is a pre-school teacher.

Website: https://karishmaforvirginia.com/

Alfonso Lopez

Lopez is running for a 6th term. He serves as the Majority Whip of the Virginia House Democratic Caucus.

Website: https://www.alfonsolopez.org/



HOUSE OF DELEGATES: DISTRICT 50

Democratic

Vote 1

Helen Anne Zurita

Zurita is an auditor and community activist. She also runs a food bank for families in need.

Website: https://www.helenzuritafordelegate.com/

Michelle Lopes-Maldonado

Lopes-Maldonado has a background as a corporate attorney. She is now a small business owner.

Website: https://www.michelle4va.com/

Lee Carter

Carter has served in the Virginia House of Delegates since 2017, representing District 50. He is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who served in the Middle East and the Mediterranean as part of the Global War on Terror.

Website: https://carterforvirginia.com/



HOUSE OF DELEGATES: DISTRICT 86

Democratic

Vote 1



Irene Shin

Shin is the Executive Director of a non-profit which trains progressive activists.

Website: https://www.ireneforva.com/

Ibraheem Samirah

Samirah was first elected to the House of Delegates in 2019. He is also a dentist.

Website: https://www.samirah4delegate.com/

HOUSE OF DELEGATES: DISTRICT 51

Republican

Vote 1

Jeffery Dove, Jr.

Dove is a U.S. Army veteran and works in information technology for a defense contractor.

Website: https://www.facebook.com/JeffDoveforDelegate/