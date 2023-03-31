Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin donates first-quarter salary to the Good News Jail and Prison Ministry

According to a release from the governor's office, the money will be going to Good News Jail and Prison Ministry.

VIRGINIA, USA — Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Friday plans to donate his first-quarter salary to an organization dedicated to supplying faith-based resources to people in jail and prisons across the Commonwealth.

Youngkin made the announcement while at the Prince William County Adult Detention Center Friday.

The governor said he pledged to serve without accepting a salary to support Virginians in every way he could.

He selected the faith-based organization because of the way it exemplifies "the heart and Spirit" of Virginia by providing hope, resources, and transformational opportunities for incarcerated Virginians.

“On the eve of Second Chance Month, Glenn and I laud the life-changing mission of Good News Jail & Prison Ministry,” said First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin. “We firmly believe that every Virginian deserves an opportunity to flourish and we are grateful for this opportunity to support great and Godly works.”