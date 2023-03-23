Gov. Youngkin's 'All-American, All-of-the-Above Energy Plan' aims to create Virginia nuclear innovation hub

The governor called it a great day for both Virginia and American energy.

VIRGINIA, USA — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Thursday that he has signed several bills that aim to further his "All-American, All-of-the-Above Energy Plan."

The governor called it a great day for both Virginia and American energy.

He said with each signature Virginia moves closer to delivering on his "All-American, All-of-the-Above Energy Plan."

"We can, in fact, make Virginia energy more reliable, affordable, and clean while creating jobs and spurring innovation and today is a testament to that,” Youngkin said in a news release. “We're not just making Southwest Virginia the energy capital of the Commonwealth, we’re unleashing our rich, limitless potential to deliver for all. This is just the beginning.”

On Thursday, Youngkin signed four state bills and six house bills. Those bills include:

HB 2386, introduced by Delegate Israel O’Quinn and SB 1464, introduced by Senator Jill Vogel These bills aim to create the Virginia Power Innovation Fund. The money will be used to create innovative energy technologies in the commonwealth and begins the process of creating a Virginia nuclear innovation hub.

HB 1779, introduced by Delegate Israel O’Quinn This bill will create the Nuclear Education Grant Fund. The money will award grants to Virginia colleges and schools for the creation of employment and training pathways in the nuclear power industry, including nuclear engineering and welding.

HB 1781, introduced by Delegate Israel O’Quinn and SB 1116, introduced by Senator Travis Hackworth These bills empower the Southwest Virginia Energy Research and Development Authority to promote energy projects on former coal sites, develop Southwest’s energy workforce and supply chains, and advance Southwest Virginia’s energy industry.

HB 1643, introduced by Leader Terry Kilgore and SB 1121, introduced by Senator Travis Hackworth These bills declare that the policy of Virginia is to encourage the capture and use of coal mine methane in Virginia’s energy supply, and directs the Virginia Department of Energy to research beneficial uses of coal mine methane.

HB 2401, introduced by Delegate Will Morefield and SB 1468, introduced by Senator Travis Hackworth These bills say funds included in Coal and Gas Road Improvement Fund may go toward flood mitigation efforts in Southwest Virginia.

HB 2178, introduced by Delegate Will Morefield This bill adds coal mine methane extraction to the jobs eligible to receive green and alternative energy job creation tax credits.



House Majority Leader Terry Kilgore applauded the legislation, saying energy innovation has brought good-paying jobs to Southwest Virginia.

"My bill to support the capture and use of coal mine methane from former coal sites is another example of Southwest Virginia leading the way in energy innovation,” Kilgore said.

Sen. Jill Vogel explained how states across the country are taking action and investing in more energy industry jobs in the right move for Virginia.