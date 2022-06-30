Former Speaker of VA House of Delegates, Jewish leaders speak out against abortion ban initiatives in the commonwealth

Filler-Corn said that the push to impose abortion bans can create “a dangerous precedent that puts the religious views of one group over those of another.”

Eileen Filler-Corn, a delegate for the 41st district in the Virginia House of Delegates stood alongside prominent Jewish leaders to speak out against proposed abortion bans from Gov. Glenn Youngkin and fellow Virginia Republicans on Thursday.

Filler-Corn was joined by rabbis from Norfolk and Great Falls, representatives from the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington and a Jewish physician. The group says that the proposed legislation “conflict with Jewish law, which mandates the termination of a pregnancy in certain circumstances involving the life or health of the mother,” according to a press release from Filler-Corn’s administration.

Filler-Corn said that the Virginia governor and republican legislators’ push to impose abortion bans can create “a dangerous precedent that puts the religious views of one group over those of another.”

“As a medical professional who has studied the relationship between abortion and Jewish law, I have provided reproductive healthcare to countless women in the Commonwealth, consistent with my Jewish faith,” said, Dr. Sara Imershein, Clinical Professor of Obstetrics & Gynecology.

In a statement, Imershein said that the Virginia governor and Republican legislator’s initiative to ban abortions in the commonwealth will “put women’s health at risk, but also the livelihoods of respectable medical professionals doing everything in their power to provide patients with compassionate, up-to-date medical care.”

This all comes after the Supreme Court overturned the landmark case, Roe v. Wade on June 24 which used to provide federal abortion rights in the U.S. Earlier this year a draft opinion was leaked showing the possibility of Roe v. Wade being overturned.

