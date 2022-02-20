Fairfax County police recruit, wife found dead in home

Both death investigations are ongoing and police say they believe them both to be possible suicides.

A pre-hire Fairfax County police recruit and his wife were both found dead Saturday, resulting in a “devastating tragedy for the police family,” according to Fairfax County Police spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi. The couple’s names have not yet been released as police work to confirm notifications to their families regarding the tragedy.

Police were initially notified of a person shot around 8 p.m. Saturday at the couple’s home in the Mount Vernon area. The person, who police say died, was ultimately identified as the police recruit’s wife.

After officers left the scene, they then received another call from the recruit to return back to the home. When they arrived, officials found the recruit inside the home, suffering from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to police.

“At this point, we are treating them both as death investigations with likely suicide, but the medical examiner will help us determine the official cause and manner of death following autopsy,” Guglielmi said.

Guglielmi went on to say that Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis ordered an internal investigation to look into how the incident was handled.

Guglielmi confirmed that no officers have been relieved of duty and that the investigation is still ongoing.