Charlotte native and Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst passes away, family confirms

Cheslie Kryst, 30, was known for her work within the community.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte native who held the crown of Miss USA and fought for social justice issues has passed away.

The family of Cheslie Kryst confirmed the passing on Sunday. She was 30 years old.

The following statement from the family was provided to WCNC Charlotte by email:

"In devastation and great sorrow, we share the passing of our beloved Cheslie. Her great light was one that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength. She cared, she loved, she laughed and she shined. Cheslie embodied love and served others, whether through her work as an attorney fighting for social justice, as Miss USA and as a host on EXTRA. But most importantly, as a daughter, sister, friend, mentor and colleague – we know her impact will live on. As we reflect on our loss, the family asks for privacy at this time."

According to information obtained by NBC's TODAY, police in New York say she was found unconscious and unresponsive outside the address of 350 West 42nd Street in Manhattan.

Police say the death is "indicative of a jump from an elevated position" and the cause is "believed to be suicide."

Thoughts and remembrances poured in on social media following the announcement.

My deepest condolences to Cheslie Kryst’s family. Before she was Miss USA, we had lunch. She was proud to be a working attorney in Charlotte. We also did a number of charity events. She did it with grace and a smile. We are so saddened to lose her. — Mayor Vi Lyles (@ViLyles) January 30, 2022

Praying for the family and friends of Cheslie Kryst today. She was a great ambassador for the Charlotte legal community and our State. I am stunned to learn of her unfortunate passing. — Rep. Terry Brown Jr. (@TerryBrownCLT) January 30, 2022

We are heartbroken to hear about the passing of Cheslie Kryst, Miss USA 2019. Cheslie was an incredible example and a... Posted by Miss America Organization on Sunday, January 30, 2022

Kryst, a North Carolina attorney, won the Miss USA pageant in May, 2019, and competed in the Miss Universe pageant that year. She also worked as a correspondent for EXTRA.

"Our hearts are broken. Cheslie was not just a vital part of our show, she was a beloved part of our Extra family and touched the entire staff. Our deepest condolences to all her family and friends," EXTRA said in a statement issued to WCNC Charlotte.

WCNC Charlotte will continue to follow updates as they become available.