Northern Virginia data centers could strain power grid

Virginia's Department of Environmental Quality is asking for a variance so the data centers can run generators during summer months.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — Data centers in Northern Virginia starting to draw new environmental concerns.

Monday, The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality will weigh whether the centers get a waiver on air pollution.

Northern Virginia hosts the largest collection of data centers in the world. A recent report from the DEQ suggests that could put a strain on Virginia’s electric grid. The solution the DEQ proposed is to let the centers run their power generators more. Only problem is that could violate Virginia’s standards for air quality.

Monday, the DEQ sought public comments on this proposed change. This affected the counties of Fairfax, Loudoun, and Prince William.

Essentially, the DEQ says these data centers could put a sizable strain on the power grid. They point out the strain could happen in the months between March and July of this year.

To offset this strain, the proposal is that the centers be allowed to run their power generators more frequently in those months. But that could potentially put more pollution into the air.

In that case it could violate Virginia’s air quality standards. As a result, the agency proposes a variance -- or change -- in those standards for data centers.

Numerous environmental groups will attend the meeting. They have come out strongly against the proposed change.