Virginia residents protest ahead of data centers vote

At 7:30 p.m., County Supervisors will begin the process of voting on whether to green light the massive plan.

Example video title will go here for this video

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — The battle over the so-called "Devlin Technology Park" in Bristow, Virginia is heating up.

Neighbors who have been fighting this data center proposal rallied Tuesday, and at 7:30 p.m., County Supervisors will begin the process of voting on whether to green light the massive plan.

A housing developer is proposing to rezone a residential area into an industrial one. The project focuses on 270 acres that would house 14 data centers, aka big warehouses that hold computer servers.

Residents rallied outside of the James J. McCoart county government building in Woodbridge ahead of the planned vote.

"Although the specific focus of the demonstration will be on Devlin Technology Park, the greater issue is how local government continues to be overly accommodating to data center development at the peril of its citizens," organizers said in a press release. "Site plans for a nearby project at the 'Hunter property' reveals insufficient buffers and the incompatibility of data centers with adjacent residential communities. Routine dismissal of resident concerns indicates what is in store for residents of Gainesville (watching the Prince William Digital Gateway rezoning process) and Warrenton (fighting a proposed Amazon data center) as runaway data center development threatens our environment and quality of life."

Residents at Tuesday's protest were none too happy about the proposed data centers' placement.

"Who wants to live by a warehouse?" one resident said. "Who wants to live by a data center? The adverse impacts would be terrible."

Another resident said, "My principal concern is the potential neurologic threat to our children and ourselves to be posed by near continuous data center noise."

Stanley Martin Homes, vice president of Land Truett Young, told WUSA9 last year that the company will have to wait and see what happens next. It all depends on how the county handles complaints regarding noise.

"We deferred the case while the county resolves the overarching noise issue and we hope to be a part of the solution,” Young said last year.

The deferral was considered a big win for residents who have raised concerns about Devlin Technology Park ever since Stanley Martin Homes submitted a Comprehensive Plan Amendment Application in February to pivot from the original plans to create a subdivision.

It's unclear when the vote will actually happen at Tuesday's meeting. With passionate residents at the public comment period of the meeting, the vote could be anything but routine.