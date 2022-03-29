Tuesday morning fire burns through 4 Ashburn homes, 11 people displaced

Crews said the bulk of the fire was out by 3 a.m. and that two people were left injured while one person and a cat are missing.

ASHBURN, Va. — A Virginia fire that happened just before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday has left nine adults and two children without a home, while one person and one cat are still unaccounted for. Two people were taken to a burn center for non-life-threatening injuries.

The blaze in Ashburn burned through four homes on the 42900 block of Nashua Street. One house completely burned to the ground, according to a spokesperson from the Loudoun County Fire Department, while the other three were left with significant damage.

Crews were still on the scene hours later working to put out remaining hot spots, however, the majority of the fire was out around 3 a.m. Approximately 50 firefighters were on scene, as well as fire marshals who will investigate the cause.

Officials have not shared the exact cause of the blaze, though Loudoun County Fire & Rescue Chief Keith Johnson cited winds and gas as contributing causes.

"We had very windy conditions this morning," Chief Johnson said. "The fire had spread to three additional structures, and all pretty significantly involved in fire."

Experts who have previously spoken to WUSA9 shared tips for the public to avoid house fires. Their main piece of advice is to never leave anything unattended --- be it a space heater, fireplace or candle.

The National Fire Protection Association reports that heating equipment is the second-leading cause of U.S. home fires and the third-leading cause of home fire deaths and injuries.

The DMV is seeing a brief rash of winter weather again, at its worst on Monday night, with low temperatures in the 20s. However, springtime temperatures are expected to return and stick around by Wednesday.

D.C.'s fire marshal and Montgomery County's fire chief said there are simple ways to protect yourself if you're chilly at home and are looking to heat up your space:

Keep a minimum of three feet of space around space heaters

Plug space heaters directly into a wall, never a power strip or extension cord

Make sure that alternative heat sources are unplugged and off whenever you leave the room they're in

Do not use your oven or stove to heat your home, because that creates carbon monoxide

Ensure adequate ventilation when using a fireplace or woodstove