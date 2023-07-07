Commercial flights out of Manassas may soon be a reality

A public hearing for the plan is set for Monday. A final city council decision is expected for sometime in August.

MANASSAS, Va. — The public will get a chance to weigh in Monday about a plan to bring commercial flights to Manassas. If approved, commercial flights could be running out of Manassas Regional Airport in the next two years.

Airport management company Avports is behind the plan that would come at no cost to the city. If approved, the proposal would bring about 250 new jobs to the area.

"I want to make it clear we're not trying to be a Dulles or National," said Juan Rivera, Manassas Regional Airport Director. "We're going to complement what we already have in this region."

The plan would be rolled out in two phases. The first phase would allow flights to start running with modifications to the existing terminal, and the second phase expanding the terminal.

Anywhere from four to six gates would be added to accommodate the commercial flights. Officials say the goal is to get passengers through the airport quickly, about seven minutes from curb to gate.

Officials have not confirmed specific destinations that are in the works, but they tell WUSA9 the flights would likely be to and from Florida.

"We're going to be more of a leisure market. A niche market that gets you from point to point," said Rivera.

Negotiations are still in the works with various airlines, according to the proposal. An FAA required environmental study also still has to happen.

According to the plan, Avports will cover all costs for commercial airline service, including improvements and buildouts, at no cost to the City or taxpayers. Officials say similar to other commercial passenger airports, revenue will be generated by travelers and airlines.