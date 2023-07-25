Tafari Campbell remembered as 'passionate soul', according to Dumfries neighbors

Campbell died in Martha's Vineyard where he worked as personal chef to the Obama family

DUMFRIES, Va. — Condolences are pouring in for the family of former President Obama’s personal chef who was a beloved neighbor in Dumfries, Virginia. Tafari Campbell, 45, drowned while paddle boarding near the Obama’s residence in Martha’s Vineyard Sunday night, according to authorities in Massachusetts.

Before Campbell achieved accolades as chef to a President, he was raising twin sons in Dumfries where neighbors say he was always a bright light.

“He was a very kind gentle man, a family man. He will really be missed" said neighbor James Walker, who choked up while talking about Campbell and his wife and twin sons.

Walker said Campbell was known in the neighborhood for practicing his golf swing in the front yard, walking the family’s small dog, and raising twin sons who are now college-aged.

Campbell’s wife, a custom caterer in the D.C. area, posted to Instagram:

"My heart is broken. My life and our family’s life is forever changed. Please pray for me and our families as I deal with the loss of my husband…”

Dumfries Mayor Derick Wood posted on behalf of the community, calling Campbell "a talented chef, father, husband and passionate soul."

"His warm presence always left a lasting impression," Wood said.

Walker said Campbell had a calm presence that attracted admirers, including the Obamas.

“If you were to meet him he would attract your spirit, head-on," Walker said.

In a statement, the former president and his wife, Michelle Obama, called Campbell a “beloved part of our family.”

“When we first met him, he was a talented sous chef at the White House – creative and passionate about food, and its ability to bring people together,” the couple said. “In the years that followed, we got to know him as a warm, fun, extraordinarily kind person who made all of our lives a little brighter.”

“That’s why, when we were getting ready to leave the White House, we asked Tafari to stay with us, and he generously agreed. He’s been part of our lives ever since, and our hearts are broken that he’s gone.”

Campbell made light news during the Obama administration by brewing beer for the President. He started working in the White House kitchen under President Bush, Campbell’s neighbor said.

Investigators in Massachusetts say Campbell was on a paddle boarder on a tidal pond in Martha’s Vineyard Sunday when he went into the water, appeared to briefly struggle to stay on the surface, and then submerged and did not resurface," according to another paddle boarder in the area who witnessed the incident.

The search was paused late Sunday but on Monday state police said sonar from a boat located the body about 100 feet (30 meters) from shore at a depth of about 8 feet (2.4 meters). Campbell was not wearing a life jacket, police said. A dive team recovered his body early Monday.

An investigation will include an autopsy, police said.

Campbell was employed by the Obamas and was visiting Martha’s Vineyard. The Obamas were not present at the home at the time of the accident.