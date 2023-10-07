Kevin Tien wins Chef of the Year RAMMY award despite restaurant's sudden closure

Moon Rabbit's chef took home one of the top honors. Here's the full list of winners.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Chef Kevin Tien was named Chef of the Year by the Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington (RAMW) at its annual RAMMY Awards ceremony Sunday. The big win for a rising star in the D.C. culinary scene comes less than two months after his popular restaurant, Moon Rabbit, suddenly closed at the end of May.

The RAMMYs honor the exceptional ability and accomplishments of the hard-working individuals and organizations of the region’s restaurants and foodservice community. The award is only open to restaurants who are members of RAMW, and once you win a category you cannot be nominated again for 5 years in that same category; a winner can be nominated in a different category though, and finalists of a category who did not win are eligible again.

This year’s category changes included a move from Pastry Chef of the Year to Pastry Chef or Baker of the Year, ensuring the area’s many outstanding bakers and pastry chefs were recognized, and introduced Best Bar as a publicly voted category, recognizing the magnitude of nightlife establishments in the region. Similar to past years, publicly voted categories were open to any eligible restaurant or foodservice operation in the region, regardless of RAMW membership. For the very first time, both the finalists and winners for the five publicly voted categories were chosen by the public.

Such an amazing turnout at The @RAMMYawards pic.twitter.com/GikbjDEZ5f — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) July 10, 2023

Here's the full list of categories and winners. A * denotes a publicly voted category.

Joan Hisaoka Allied Member of the Year: Saval Foodservice

New Restaurant of the Year: Causa/Amazonia

Cocktail Program of the Year: Service Bar

Beer Program of the Year: Shelter

Wine Program of the Year: Reveler’s Hour

Rising Culinary Star of the Year: Marcelle Afram, Shababi Palestinian Rotisserie Chicken

*Favorite Fast Bites*: RASA

*Hottest Sandwich Spot*: Compliments Only

Employee of the Year: Nabil Moussa, Le Diplomate

Manager of the Year: Brittany Dye, Circa Foggy Bottom

Service Program of the Year: Lutèce

Casual Restaurant of the Year: Pennyroyal Station

Upscale Casual Restaurant of the Year: L'Ardente

Formal Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year: Xiquet by Danny Lledó

Chef of the Year: Kevin Tien, Moon Rabbit

Related Articles Moon Rabbit closes suddenly at the Wharf



Restaurateur of the Year: Rose Previte, No White Plates: Compass Rose, Maydan, Kirby Club

Several other D.C. institutions were recognized with the 2023 Honorary Milestone RAMMY Award, meant to celebrate a significant number of years serving locals and visitors. Here are those honorees.