Alleged Tysons Corner shooter denied bond, prosecutor says evidence has ties to unsolved Richmond homicide

Prosecutors allege 22-year-old Noah Settles -- better known by his stage name "No Savage" -- is the leader of D.C.’s 37th Street gang.

FAIRFAX, Va. — A D.C.-based rapper and alleged gang leader charged with firing a gun multiple times inside a crowded Virginia mall over Father's Day weekend was denied bond Wednesday morning.

Tysons Corner Center was evacuated and temporarily closed on June 18 after the sound of gunfire on the second floor sent shoppers scurrying. No one was injured in the shooting but police say three people were treated for injuries that happened while the mall was being evacuated.

Noah Settles, 22, turned himself over to Fairfax County Police on June 22. In his first court appearance Wednesday, the Fairfax County Commonwealth's Attorney Steve Descano laid out a timeline of events, claiming the incident tied back to a feud between rival gangs.

According to Descano, the ATF, FBI and MPD recognize Settles as the leader of the 37th Street gang. Surveillance video shows Settles and one other alleged member of the gang getting into a fight with a member of the Simple City gang. At one point, Settles aims a gun at the person was fighting with, before walking several stores away and disengaging. Then, Descano said he paced near a kiosk and then moved towards the Simple City member before firing three shots.

In an interesting outcome, CA claims the 3 casings pulled from the scene match an unsolved homicide in Richmond, Virginia. Meaning federal police believe the same gun was used in both shootings. — Matt Gregory (@MattGregoryNews) July 6, 2022

Descano added that no gun has been recovered from the mall, but noted that three shell casings found at the scene were placed into the national ballistics database and match casings used in an unsolved Richmond homicide. Descano did not elaborate on details of that case.

Settles faces multiple charges, including attempted malicious wounding, discharging a weapon into an occupied building and use of a firearm in commission of a felony, according to police. He has two previous gun possession arrests on his record.

His attorney maintains Settles is not a member of 37th Street or any other gang, and says he is well-known because of his music career. He claims Settles was surrounded and felt threatened and endangered. In an effort to protect himself and his companion, the situation “devolved into chaos," the defense attorney said.

On Wednesday, the judge considered Settles' criminal history and the severity of the accusations and denied bond. He will remain at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center.