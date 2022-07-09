Students with disabilities surprise FCPS superintendent with sweet treats

The students from FCPS' are part of the Culinary Arts program at the Davis Career Center which serves students ages 18 to 22.

WASHINGTON — A chef's kiss was indeed the needed gesture for students in Fairfax County after they surprised their superintendent with sweet treats that weren't just made with care but made from the soul as well.

The students from Fairfax County Public School's (FCPS) Davis Career Center are part of the Culinary Arts program which serves students ages 18 to 22, according to a press release on the FCPS website. The center is providing services to students with disabilities with a diverse range of special needs, the press release added.

Susan He, a student at the Davis Career Center said her favorite part of the culinary class is the icing the cookies. She also expressed how she is improving her culinary skills over the course of the program.

“I have to slow down. I struggled a bit with the outline, but I’m getting better," said He.

Dr. Michelle Reid, the superintendent of Fairfax County Public Schools said the joy students brought to their work was amazing.

“I love hearing about their teamwork and their team-building skills. They have so much pride in their work. We can all learn something from slowing down and appreciating what goes into these baked goods that bring joy to others.”

The center's principal, Chad Clayton said that students gain a sense of independence and have seen the students' confidence grow throughout the program.

“I call it the ‘Davis Magic' because there’s a blossoming that happens when they come to our center,” said Clayton.

Through this program, the students baked flower and apple-shaped cookies and in the upcoming months, the students will be providing catering services for local businesses, sporting events and holiday gatherings, according to a press release.

“I love working as a team,” said culinary student Kendall Head. “We have to all be on the same page. I love working with my friends.”