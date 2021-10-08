Falls Church neighborhoods cleaning up after strong storms slam the area

Trees fell on cars and homes in the area, but there have been no reports of injuries.

FALLS CHURCH, Va. — Many people in Falls Church are cleaning up after strong storms damaged neighborhoods across the community Tuesday.

The storms, which occurred around 5 p.m. Tuesday, felled numerous trees along Oak Street and Lincoln Avenue in the city.

The extreme weather also left thousands of people without power.

Locals described the storms as intense with dark clouds and heavy rains pounding the area.

Falls Church resident Tom Karnis said his car was crushed by a falling tree during the weather event.

“I was inside and, all of a sudden, I heard [something like] a large aluminum can get crushed and I’m like, ‘that’s not good’,” he said.

Another tree fell on top of a house three blocks down from Karnis’ property. Neighbors say no one was hurt in the incident.

Thousands of people remained without power in the Falls Church area alone as of early Wednesday morning, according to utility company Dominion Energy.