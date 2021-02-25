Tech company, Arlington Public Schools team up to push STEM interest in Virginia high schoolers

Arlington Public Schools and Intelsat have teamed up to try and engage local high school students about STEM career fields.

ARLINGTON, Va. — Arlington Public Schools (APS) and Intelsat are teaming up to help engage high school students in northern Virginia about career fields in science, technology, math and engineering (STEM).

A virtual panel discussion on Thursday will include students from APS's Syphax Education Center who will talk about the benefits of gearing education around STEM.

Others speakers during the virtual panel include Intelsat Director of Mission Assurance and Satellite Systems Transformation Loid Saillard. She will field questions from students about STEM-focused careers, particularly within the space industry.

Intelsat works with state-of-the-art technologies, including satellite purchases and launches, which will give students insight into what working in careers around STEM looks like, and what these career fields will look like in the future.

This virtual panel discussion comes as Virginia officials have looked to advance STEM in the commonwealth, especially opportunities for younger kids to engage with.

Virginia first lady Pamela Northam has been advocating for STEM education and informal learning long before she stepped into the governor's mansion.

Northam has told WUSA9 in the past that she hopes part of her legacy as Virginia's first lady is to promote science in the classroom and set a foundation for it in early education.

"We want to make sure that we're preparing all children with the best experience to really enrich their opportunities," Northam said. "And we want to make sure that we have that workforce pipeline from our youngest children through top careers."

To learn more about Thursday's panel discussion with Arlington Public Schools and Intelsat, click here.