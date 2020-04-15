FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Many local school districts have launched their distance learning programs as people continue to practice social distancing. We are now also seeing area camps start social distance programs of their own.

Children's Science Center, at Fair Oaks Mall, decided to bring their lessons right to your living room. They put their programs online and launched their first virtual learning camp this week.

Outreach Program Manager Ashlyn Salvage said it is a way to keep kids connected to the lesson plans and connected to each other during this uncertain time.

"One of the reasons we love camps is because it is a great chance to develop relationships with kids. You get to see them for a longer period of time, get to develop a classroom community and we were really missing out on that. The lab is empty and without children, so we wanted to bring the lab to them," said Salvage.

Children's Science Center was forced to close their doors on March 13. STEM educators said now is more important than ever to inspire a passion for STEM courses. They decided to offer video demonstrations, book readings, conversations with their animal keeper and DIY projects that can be done from home.

Salvage said the virtual science camp starts the day with a Zoom call where campers learn the lesson plan and do a science experiment together. Students then receive a project to do all revolving around the theme of the week.

The weekly themes include "Bug Out," "Dream it, Built it," and "Let's Get Chemical!"

They are focusing on ages third through sixth grade who are old enough to do these online courses on their own.

"These kids are just looking for that interaction, even the engagement is so valuable for the kids, especially during these times they’ve been sitting home for weeks. It has been hard for the parents as well," said Dorothy Ready, the director of Communications with Children's Science Center.

Ready said one benefit to hosting a virtual camp is that they can now interact with campers beyond Northern Virginia.

Children's Science Center plans to host these online courses through Memorial Day. Learn more about the virtual camps here.

Nicole DiAntonio

