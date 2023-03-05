Use this map to report, track spotted lanternflies in Leesburg

The Leesburg Department of Public Works says data collected through the map will be used to develop a plan to address the issue going forward.

LEESBURG, Va. — In response to increased sightings of the spotted lanternfly, the Department of Public Works launched a new online resource for reporting and tracking the invasive species.

According to Leesburg Tree Commission Chair Earl Hower, the lanternfly slowly spread throughout the mid-Atlantic states since it was first discovered in Pennsylvania in 2014. In the last two years, it has been found more commonly in D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia. There's a new invasive species locator map to see where the lanternflies are in real time.

The insect can significantly damage native plants and trees that are economically important in Virginia, including grapevines, hops, fruits and vegetables, and ornamental trees. It is also attracted to the Tree of Heaven, which is common to the Leesburg area. The prevalence and pervasiveness of the tree provides a readily available food source for the insect, allowing them to multiply and expand their range.

“It’s actually a very nice-looking tree in the younger stages but it does create a lot of problems down the line,” Hower said. “Leesburg, and so many other urban areas, has a Tree of Heaven problem. Why is this related? The Spotted Lantern Fly, also from China, naturally and historically thrives and is dependent in some cases, on this tree.”

The map uses a geographic information system that creates, manages, analyzes and maps all data entered. In this case, those utilizing the system can report where the insect or Tree of Heaven have been spotted.

“The goal is to collect this information, so town staff has a better idea of where the Tree of Heaven is located and how many insects are in the area,” said Renee LaFollette with Leesburg DPW. “Once that information has been collected, we intend to use this information to work with our partners of Loudoun County and the Extension office, HOAs, and VDOT to develop a plan on the best way to deal with this pest and invasive species.”