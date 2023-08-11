Here's how you can help rid Northern Virginia from this invasive species

​In the Commonwealth the peach, apple, grape, and wine industries are being threatened by the spotted lanternfly.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Spotted lanternflies are becoming a problem in Northern Virginia, yet again, and residents are being asked to help decrease the population of the invasive species.

According to a news release, the Urban Forest Management Team has been finding the spotted lanternfly in more areas throughout Fairfax County. The staff in the county has been learning how to deal with the invasive pest with the help of the Maryland Department of Agriculture. They have been working closely with the spotted lanternflies to control its population.

Currently, they are in the adult stage of the pest is emerging and they will be laying eggs in masses in September and throughout the first few hard frosts.

In the Commonwealth, the peach, apple, grape and wine industries are being threatened by the insect. They also have the potential to cause severe nuisance to residents by feeding on trees and other plants in unusually large numbers which leaves behind a sticky, smelly mess.

Officials say vehicles, especially those parked near trees or forest edges, are a major way the eggs and insects are able to spread around. Residents are being asked that if they see a spotted lanternfly they should scrape and smash egg masses - this will help reduce the population.

Another option is to vacuum nymphs and adults with a shop vac and scrape egg masses into a container of soapy water, as well as report sightings.

How to report finding a spotted lanternfly: