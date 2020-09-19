Some Culpeper Co. residents considering legal action to remove Culpeper Co. Sheriff

This comes after posts were made on the department’s Facebook page.

Some Culpeper County residents are considering taking legal action to remove Culpeper Co. Sheriff Scott Jenkins from office.

This comes after the sheriff made anti-Black Lives Matter comments to the department’s Facebook page.

One of the messages was shared with a Fox News video about the shooting of two Los Angeles deputies.

"Citizens should alert themselves to the true nature of this violence and realize the intent is for it to continue across our nation during the months ahead. Antifa and the Black Lives Matter movement is not peaceful and at their heart are violent. They may bring their violence to any community at any time and especially where they see weakness in local government officials. These are a few of the many examples across our nation,” the Facebook post attributed to Sheriff Scott Jenkins said.

The potential legal action to remove the sheriff could be in the form of a potential recall petition, according to Northern Virginia attorney Kim Daugherty.

“A recall petition in Virginia is prescribed by law, and it's essentially the method by which you can ask a circuit court in a specific jurisdiction to remove an elected officer from office,” Daugherty said. “In this circumstance in Culpeper based on the numbers I've seen that would be about 1,518 signatures.”

The sheriff also shared a post to the department’s main Facebook page that described a Roanoke incident that was determined to be fake, according to Daugherty. In part the shared Facebook post said, “Chaos is coming to Mayberry. The majority of Americans still have no idea that they are living in the midst of a low-boil Civil War.”

“Those types of comments are really giving legitimacy and traction to this idea of, we need to be prepared because there may be a Civil War coming, we need to be prepared in order to defend our families and our homes,” Daugherty said. And again, it's one thing if you believe that, but it's quite another for a public official to send that message out and it be based off of a completely false story.”

Daugherty, who has so far played an organizing roll in the potential petition, said there isn’t any official petition yet and are very much in the organizing phase. She said the idea has taken off and she’s been in discussions with Culpeper County local leaders and concerned citizens.

“It took hold because the comments were so incendiary, and they're so outside of what the Sheriff's duties are. He's not there to instill fear in his constituents, he's not there to provide false information and incite them,” Daugherty said. “These aren't comments that he's making on his private personal pages. This is the official position of his office. The second reason that I'm hearing people are very impacted by the sheriff's comments is because they really don't feel safe in Culpeper county anymore after these comments have been made.”

Sheriff Jenkins talked with WUSA9 on Wednesday and said the department serves everyone equally no matter the walk of life or group they’re in.

The Sheriff also reiterated his beliefs that the Black Lives Matter organization supports violence and attacks on law enforcement. Jenkins also suggested that local BLM organizers come up with a different name to differentiate themselves because they are getting lumped into what he calls all the bad.

“It's sad that the people we have here locally are feeling like they're part of that statement because they certainly are not, they need to be able to take a step back and realize there's a difference in talking about these groups who are very outspoken, clear on their mission, versus some people in our community who are trying to be activists for issues they're concerned about and they're going about it peacefully and, you know, doing it the right way,” Jenkins said Wednesday.

“I think it's sad overall in our country to see that bulk of those people, the majority of those people, who are doing it the right way and peacefully being lumped in with that minority of the group. But the fact is at some point those good people need to step up and say, you know, you need to make a decision to separate and don't include that title,” Jenkins said.

Daugherty said there’s no timeline on when a possible petition could be filed and said they are looking at not only recent comments, but past actions and comments as well.