Shooting outside of 7-Eleven leaves man dead in Woodbridge

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A shooting outside of a 7-Eleven in Woodbridge Thursday night left a man dead and police searching for answers.

Officers with the Prince William Police Department responded to the convenience store, located on Richmond Highway, nearby Mt. Pleasant Drive, around 10:24 p.m. after receiving a report of a shooting. At the scene, they found someone in the parking lot providing first aid care to a man, later identified as 18-year-old Milton Escalante Escobar, who was suffering from gunshot wounds.

First aid was continued by officers at the scene until medical officials arrived and transported him to a local hospital where he later died.

Through an initial investigation, the police department determined that gunshots were fired in the wooded area behind the store, which struck Escalante Escobar, before a vehicle left the scene.

No additional injuries were reported and no property damage was found.

Detectives from the Homicide Unit are actively investigating the incident to determine what led up to the shooting and are seeking to speak with anyone who has information as to what happened.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tip-line at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip to: pwcva.gov/policetip .