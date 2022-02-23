Deputies: Virginia parent watching daycare livestream say they saw teacher push child

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — A Virginia mother claims she was watching a live stream when she saw a teacher at Kiddie Academy of Stafford, Virginia, push her child down.
The Sheriff's Office says deputies are investigating the incident and child protective services has been notified.
Kiddie Academy of Stafford issued a statement saying the incident happened on Feb. 16. The sheriff's office says the incident was reported two days later.
"[A] staff member reportedly acted in a manner contrary to our quality of care standards," Kiddie Academy said in a statement sent to WUSA9. "The child was not injured, and this isolated incident was reported to the appropriate authorities who are currently investigating."
According to Kiddie Academy, the staff member was suspended.
The daycare says that they are a local, family-owned independent business and some are parents themselves, who care deeply about the children in our care, as well as the community.
"Our team is dedicated to sound leadership decisions, swiftly addressing concerns, aligning with local licensing bodies and ensuring that the trust of each family is earned and maintained," said Kiddie Academy in the statement. "We will continue to fully cooperate with local authorities during their ongoing investigation. "
Kiddie Academy of Stafford is an independently owned and operated franchise location.
