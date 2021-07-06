Taekwondo instructor arrested for sex assault of a juvenile in Lorton, police say

LORTON, Va. — Fairfax County Police say they have arrested a 22-year-old man for a sexual assault that occurred back in 2019 in Lorton, Virginia.
A juvenile victim recently reported that Rochdi Tibta, of Springfield, had her sit on his lap on three different occasions in 2019 while he touched her inappropriately during an afterschool program at Kong's Taekwondo Learning Center.
According to Fairfax County Police, Tibta worked at Kong’s Taekwondo Learning Center from December 2018 to December 2019. In his role, police said Tibta was the sole caretaker at the business for the juveniles on several occasions.
Last Friday, Fairfax County Police arrested and charged Tibta with three counts of aggravated sexual assault. He is currently being held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center without bond.
Detectives are asking anyone with any additional information on this case or believe that Tibta had inappropriate contact with them or their child to contact the Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 3.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), by text – Type “FCCS” plus tip to 847411, and by web – Click HERE.
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.