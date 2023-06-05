Portion of Route 1 closes in Fairfax Co. following deadly motorcycle crash

Police say anyone traveling in the area should expect delays.

LORTON, Va. — All southbound lanes on Route 1 in Virginia have closed following a deadly crash.

Around 5:40 p.m. Saturday, officers with the Fairfax County Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 1 and Birch Crest Way in Lorton, Virginia.

Police say the driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead. Their identity has not yet been revealed.

Investigators claim another person involved in the crash is being evaluated for minor injuries.

All southbound lanes of Route 1 are currently closed.

