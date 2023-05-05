Stabbing in Fairfax County leaves woman hospitalized with life-threatening injuries

Police said the suspect in the case has been taken into custody.

FALLS CHURCH, Va. — A woman is in the hospital suffering from serious injuries after an argument turned into a stabbing Friday morning in Fairfax County, police said.

Officers with the Fairfax County Police Department responded to Arlington Boulevard, off of Richmond Highway, before 7:35 a.m. for a reported stabbing. They learned that the incident was domestic-related and that it happened after an argument.

The woman was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police said the suspect in the case has been taken into custody.

No additional information has been released about the case, this includes the relationship between the woman and the suspect, along with their ages. Information about any possible forthcoming charges has also not been released.

The investigation into the stabbing is active and ongoing.

For those experiencing domestic violence, counselors are available to provide advice and guidance 24/7 at the National Domestic Violence Hotline. You can call the hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or access their online chat line here.