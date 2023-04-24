Why you may see more robots delivering food in Fairfax, Virginia

The announcement comes on the heels of a successful pilot program in Miami.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Good news for Virginia Uber Eats customers who want as little human interaction as possible, the third-party delivery platform is expanding its AI-powered robot delivery into the commonwealth.

Uber has partnered with Cartken, a company that specializes in developing delivery robots that transport items over small distances. With this partnership, Uber Eats customers in Fairfax will now have the opportunity to order food to be delivered by Cartken’s self-driving robot.

As of last week, Uber Eats customers in Fairfax can have food delivered from select businesses at the Mosaic District, such as Our Mom Eugenia, Pupatella, and RASA. Those deliveries will be brought by one of Uber and Cartken's AI-powered robots.

”Alongside our partners at Cartken, we’re thrilled to work with Mosaic’s outstanding merchants to serve such a vibrant community of diners, shoppers, and residents,” said Noah Zych, Head of Autonomous Mobility and Delivery at Uber. “With our shared passion for innovative urban design, sustainability, and technology, we believe that robot delivery with Uber Eats is a great fit for Fairfax consumers looking for a fun and convenient way to grab their next meal.”

More than 40 restaurants are located within the Mosaic District.

