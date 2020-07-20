'I saved the little guy' | DMV resident helps delivery robot stuck on Northwest DC sidewalk

Nolan Gray captured the video of the robot as it was stuck. He did help the robot get unstuck, before posting the video.

WASHINGTON — A DC resident helped a delivery robot that got stuck on a tree's roots while traveling down the rocky sidewalk of one Northwest DC neighborhood on Saturday.

Nolan Gray captured the video of the robot as it was stuck. He did help the droid get unstuck, before posting the video, according to this Twitter post.

"Now this is cool: just watched a little delivery robot try (and fail) to navigate the treacherous sidewalks of one of America's richest neighborhoods. Don't worry, I saved the little guy," said Gray in his Tweet.

From Gray's Tweets, he looked to be in Northwest. Part of this area of DC has very wealthy community with-in it.

Now this is cool: just watched a little delivery robot try (and fail) to navigate the treacherous sidewalks of one of America's richest neighborhoods. Don't worry, I saved the little guy. pic.twitter.com/vOFAZLPnoB — Nolan Gray (@mnolangray) July 18, 2020

Delivery robots have become more common in the DMV area, with Starshop Technologies' robots operating in Virginia.

In April, The Fairfax City Economic Development Authority (FCEDA) recently posted on its Facebook page that Starship Technologies autonomous robots would soon be delivering food, and other items, to customers around town.