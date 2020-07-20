x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Washington, DC's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Washington, DC | WUSA9.com

good-news

'I saved the little guy' | DMV resident helps delivery robot stuck on Northwest DC sidewalk

Nolan Gray captured the video of the robot as it was stuck. He did help the robot get unstuck, before posting the video.

WASHINGTON — A DC resident helped a delivery robot that got stuck on a tree's roots while traveling down the rocky sidewalk of one Northwest DC neighborhood on Saturday. 

Nolan Gray captured the video of the robot as it was stuck. He did help the droid get unstuck, before posting the video, according to this Twitter post.

"Now this is cool: just watched a little delivery robot try (and fail) to navigate the treacherous sidewalks of one of America's richest neighborhoods. Don't worry, I saved the little guy," said Gray in his Tweet.  

From Gray's Tweets, he looked to be in Northwest. Part of this area of DC has very wealthy community with-in it.

Delivery robots have become more common in the DMV area, with Starshop Technologies' robots operating in Virginia.

In April, The Fairfax City Economic Development Authority (FCEDA) recently posted on its Facebook page that Starship Technologies autonomous robots would soon be delivering food, and other items, to customers around town.

The FCEDA post mentioned that they hoped the robots could help connect city businesses more directly with local residents during the spread of COVID-19.

RELATED: DC SNAP beneficiaries can buy groceries online through Amazon

RELATED: Potomac neighbors host driveway jazz concerts to raise money for others out of work

RELATED: DC sports teams honor, remember Congressman John Lewis following his death

RELATED: A note from 1970 told these cousins to be in Loudon, Tenn. on June 20, 2020

RELATED: Princess Beatrice marries in private ceremony at Windsor

Download the brand-new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.