A persistent car burglar has victims pleading for Fairfax Co. Police to do more

Even after being captured on video, the suspect returned over and over to the same neighborhood for more than a year.

RESTON, Va. — Some angry Reston residents are complaining that the police are doing too little to stop a persistent car burglar repeatedly targeting their community. The neighbors have videos, even a possible fingerprint, but they say police have blown them off.

Jessie Pelasara, one of the alleged victims, said one break-in would be bad enough. But it keeps happening.

“It’s devastating, she said. “It's been terrible.”

Neighbors say the same burglar has returned to the West Market neighborhood near Reston Town Center at least four times over the course of the year, rifling through cars and stealing thousands of dollars of their possessions -- expensive Tasers, medical kits, cash -- and a whole set of golf clubs.

"Luckily it's just cars and not our home yet," Pelasara said.

Neighbors say he hit the community on Jan. 6, 2021, then again on Jan. 13. The suspect returned in June and July this year.

"You want to jump through the screen and just strangle the guy," Pelasara said.

Neighbors say they have caught the man on video, as well as freeze frames that capture solid imagery of the suspect.

One victim saw him handling a whiteboard inside his car and grabbed what he thinks is a fingerprint. But he said Fairfax County Police have declined to come collect the evidence.

Neighbors admit they left their cars unlocked, and say they won't do that again. They also admit that it's a longshot for police to solve the case, even with the evidence they've collected, but they're pushing for them to do more.