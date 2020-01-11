2 dead, 2 hospitalized after shooting at large house party in Woodbrige, Va.

At this time, police say they have no suspect in custody.

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Four people were shot early Sunday morning during a large party in Woodbridge, Va., Prince William County Police Department said.

The shooting happened around 2:03 a.m. at a house party located on the 3300 block of Bristol Court, police said. Officers were called to the residence for a report of shots fired.

At the scene, officers found two men and a woman who were suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers tried to administer first-aid on one of the men and the woman until rescue personnel arrived at the home. But police said the two men died at the scene and the woman was flown to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

During the investigation, officers were notified that another shooting victim from the party arrived at an area hospital. They said the man suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

At this time, police have no suspect in custody.

Police believe there is no threat to the surrounding community and that the shooting was not random.

The names of the shooting victims have not been released yet.

Detectives with the Violent Crimes Bureau are actively investigating this incident to determine what led up to the shooting.